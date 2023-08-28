Start the semester with these 6 activities

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

NY State Fair

Take a free shuttle to the Great New York State Fair starting this Friday. Shuttles will run continuously from 5 to 10 p.m. and will pick students up at College Place and transport them to the Fairgrounds. While the bus is free, tickets to the fair can be purchased online.

When: Sept. 1 – 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds

Whitewater Rafting

Get off campus and enjoy the fall weather by whitewater rafting on New York’s Black River. The trip will take place on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start from $30 and include roundtrip transportation, safety gear and a professional guide for the three-hour adventure.

When: Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Black River

Day Hike

Take in the central New York views with a day hike through Chittenango Falls State Park. Check out the 167-foot waterfall and the variety of trails the state park has to offer. Connect with nature from 12 to 3 p.m. starting at $5. Hikers of all levels are welcome.

When: Sept. 3 – 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: Chittenango Falls State Park

Greek Peak Zip Line and Mountain Coaster

Explore Cortland’s Greek Peak from a new height at their aerial adventure park. Go ziplining and ride the mountain coaster race track on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30, and the trip is open to all students.

When: Sept. 2 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Greek Peak

Taco Tuesday

Hendricks Chapel will host a Taco Tuesday dinner on Aug. 29 from 8 to 9 p.m. on the Shaw Quadrangle. SU’s Christian Outreach service organization will provide free tacos with dietary accommodations while supplies last. The event is free and open to the public.

When: Aug. 29 – 8 to 9 p.m.

Where: Shaw Quadrangle

Club Sports Recruitment Fair

Get involved in one of the 35 club sports teams on campus at the Club Sports Recruitment Fair on Aug. 31. Learn about the teams and get to know some of the players on the second floor of the Women’s Building in Gym A from 7 to 9 p.m.

When: Aug. 31 – 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Women’s Building, Gym A