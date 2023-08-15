Oronde Gadsden II makes ESPN’s top 100 players list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

ESPN ranked Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden as one of the top 100 players in college football in 2023 on Tuesday. At No. 87, Gadsden came right in front of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.

“Is he a tight end or a wide receiver? Stop asking, Dino Babers said. Gadsden is just a football player — one who’s nearly impossible to defend,” ESPN wrote. “At 6-5, 220 pounds, Gadsden makes for an imposing-yet-agile target, and last year he used his impressive size and skills to rack up 61 catches for 969 yards and six touchdowns for the Orange.”

Gadsden led the Orange last season with 969 receiving yards and six touchdowns, including the last second game winning touchdown against Purdue last September. He made first team All-ACC in 2022 and got a spot on the preseason first team All-ACC in 2023.