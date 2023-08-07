Oronde Gadsden II named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, one of 49 college players to make the cut. Though Gadsden is listed as a tight end, the award honors the top receiver in college football regardless of their position.

After eight games last season, Gadsden, who totaled 671 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span, was named to the watch list on Nov. 2. SU’s top receiving threat finished with 969 yards and six touchdowns through a team-leading 61 receptions. Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced on Nov. 20, with finalists named on Nov. 28.

Gadsden has already been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, was selected to the First Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference and listed as a third-team preseason All-American. He is one of nine ACC players to be selected to the preseason list, including Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Virginia Tech’s Ali Jennings III and Jaylin Lane, Boston College’s Ryan O’Keefe and North Carolina’s Devontez Walker, whom the Orange will face this season.

No Syracuse player has won the Biletnikoff Award since its inception in 1994. Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison was the last ACC player to receive the honor.