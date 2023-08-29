No. 1 Syracuse’s back line shines in 3-0 win over Binghamton

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Josh Belluz sprayed a ball out to Pablo Pedregosa along the left sideline. Pedregosa drove infield, attempting a pass intended for Nicholas Kaloukian. Instead, Binghamton’s Luke Yates stepped in front of Kaloukian, winning possession. Yates curled a ball in behind Syracuse’s defense looking for Mael Lopes who embarked on a diagonal run behind the SU backline.

Belluz read it the whole way. He stepped across to get his body in front of Lopes before passing back to goalkeeper Jason Smith. Belluz put out the fire before it happened — a common occurrence on Monday night.

Defenders like Belluz, Pedregosa, Gabriel Mikina, and Buster Sjoberg were key in helping No. 1 Syracuse (2-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeat Binghamton (0-2, 0-0 America East Conference). The Orange’s defense kept the Bearcats quiet throughout the game, allowing just one shot and zero on target. SU’s defenders also helped out on the offensive end as full-backs Belluz and Mikina netted goals.

“We knew that we would be challenged in some different ways tonight,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said “I thought we really stood up physically and from a defensive perspective, we tried to limit time on the ball and then manage some aerial threat.”

From the jump, Binghamton presented a very direct style of play. It persistently tried to find a way over the top of Syracuse’s defense. Bearcat goalie Dylan McDermott consistently delivered high-arcing passes deep into Syracuse territory, looking for a flick-on from Lopes or midfielder Diego Vargas. It rarely worked against Pedregosa and Belluz. The pair dominated in the air, winning nearly every header possible.

As Binghamton sat back, Syracuse’s defenders were strong in possession. Mikina and Pedregosa often stepped forward with the ball, supplying extra numbers in midfield. The duo often fizzed passes into attacking players like Lorenzo Boselli and Kaloukian.

“Ian’s a tactical genius,” Mikina said. “We know when he tells us something on how to tweak our positions on the field and take up those wide channels and we can push our defenders forward.”

In the 28th minute, Mateo Leveque’s cross was blocked. Yates tried clearing the ball, but Leveque chased it down and fired another ball into the box. Kaloukian missed the header and the pass fell to Nate Edwards. A heavy touch involved McDermott who tried parrying the ball away from danger. Instead Mikinia received and fired the ball, first time, into the roof of the net for a 1-0 Syracuse lead. Mikina was previously a goal threat at Niagara where he recorded eight goals in three seasons.

Binghamton’s most dangerous attacks stemmed from long throw-ins by Michael Bush. Whenever the Bearcats earned a throw in Syracuse’s final third, Bush lumbered up from his center back position to launch balls into the box.

“We knew it was coming, but you don’t.” McIntyre said. “You prepare your team. You try to limit the opportunities as much as you can, but if you can’t do that, then you’ve got to defend them.”

McIntyre stressed the first ball being important but also the second to prevent conceding from a rebound chance. McIntyre also explained the importance of remaining calm during clearances as opposed to wildly chopping at the ball.

In the second half, Sjoberg substituted in and continued to control the backline. On a couple of occasions, he did well to win the ball and generate counter-attacking moves forward. McIntyre says it was important to give Sjoberg another 45 minutes as he continues nursing an injury.

Absent from defense was Olu Oyegunle who didn’t get on the field. McIntyre didn’t mention a health issue with Oyegunle, but said Pedregosa played fantastic. He added that SU’s fixture with Binghamton was an opportunity to give others more playing time.

“You go with the matchups and you know we needed a couple of guys who could head the ball and volley today and then create some overload opportunities,” McIntyre said.

Belluz got on the scoresheet in the 56th minute with a glancing header create a two-goal cushion. The Bearcats managed to clear from a corner but Giona Leibold picked up the scraps. Leibold dinked a ball into the box which Belluz redirected quickly into the net from about 10-yards out. Belluz laughed saying he had practice in the first half with a header, but completely misjudged it as it flew over the bar. The second time Belluz got it right.

Similar to the opener against Providence, Syracuse’s defense set the tone against Binghamton. Through two games, the Orange have allowed just five shots and two on target.

“We just stick to the fundamentals that we went through in preseason…that leads us to the results we’ve had the past few games,” Belluz said.