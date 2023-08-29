Nick Harper named Syracuse goaltending coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Nick Harper was named the goaltending coach for Syracuse women’s ice hockey on Tuesday. Mike Murphy previously held the position for the Orange, but was a volunteer for the team.

Harper was a goaltender for SUNY Fredonia from 2014-2018. Following his graduation, Harper served as an assistant coach and director of hockey operations for Cortland’s men’s ice hockey team. Harper — a Baldwinsville, New York native — has also taught goalies at the beginner, high school and junior levels in central New York.

Following Arielle DeSmet’s graduation, Harper will be tasked with developing SU’s goaltending trio of Bella Gould, Amelia Van Vliet and Allie Kelley.