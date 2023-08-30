Nicholas Kaloukian is prepared to fill SU’s offensive void

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Nicholas Kaloukian positioned himself inside the 18-yard box awaiting a corner. His club, Cedar Stars Academy (New Jersey), was locked at 0-0 against Sacramento Republic in the 12th minute of the 2021 MLS Next Cup quarterfinals — the furthest the team had ever advanced.

The corner came in and Kaloukian made a beeline for the right goalpost. He saw the ball twist left and maneuvered his body in anticipation. Leaning forward, Kaloukian performed a glancing header, watching the ball trickle into the net. He’d given CSA an early 1-0 lead in, arguably, the program’s most important game.

“I ran (to the) front post and flipped it to the far post,” Kaloukian said. “It was just an unbelievable moment.”

Kaloukian established himself as a premier recruit at Cedar Stars Academy from ages 13-18. He ultimately committed to Michigan, earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2022. Now, Kaloukian has transferred into a striking role at Syracuse, looking to fill the shoes of Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku.

“(Kaloukian) adds something a little bit different up front,” SU head coach Ian McIntyre said. “His hold-up play, his work rate is phenomenal. That energy becomes contagious.”

Kaloukian’s decision to transfer to Syracuse took time. Upon entering the portal this offseason, over 31 universities contacted Kaloukian, according to his father John. After having his pick at a multitude of top soccer programs, Kaloukian was drawn to SU.

“It was a soccer thing,” Kaloukian said of his reasons. “I have dreams and ambitions for myself and I know I had to put myself in the best position for my future. I knew coming to Syracuse will set me up for a great future so that was my decision.”

John explained how his son was the “king of the hill” at Michigan and entering the portal was a gamble. Though Kaloukian wasn’t phased by playing time, he was surprised by the talent of his brand-new teammates.

“‘Dad, I’m joining a team of all-stars,’” John recalled his son saying. “‘Everybody’s resume is fabulous.’”

Kaloukian has garnered the trust of McIntyre and his staff. He’s started all five games this season and is the youngest regular on SU’s roster.

Kaloukian calls himself a “holdup striker” but prides himself on defense as well. McIntyre expects his players to have two-way ability, and Kaloukian is willing to track back, said Juan Santamaria, his former coach at Cedar Stars Academy. Santamaria said it’s “rare” to find a forward with his impact off the ball.

“He’s young, but he has those tangible qualities that Ian (McIntyre) wants in that high-pressing system,” Santamaria said. “It just shows volumes that there’s a lot of trust in Nick.”

Up top, Kaloukian is paired with senior midfielder-turned-striker Lorenzo Boselli. Adding a player like Kaloukian takes pressure off Boselli as the two try to fill the void Johnson and Opoku left.

“It’s particular. We haven’t known each other, like ever. And it feels like we’ve known each other for years,” Boselli said of his early chemistry with Kaloukian. “It just clicked out of nowhere.”

Last year with Michigan, Kaloukian led the Wolverines in goals (four) and points (nine) as a freshman. He was UM’s go-to option offensively, finishing 2022 with 21 shots on goal — the next-closest player recorded nine.

In similar fashion to his MLS Next quarterfinal goal, Kaloukian’s first collegiate goal came off a header from a corner kick against Ohio State. Kaloukian’s header evened the contest at 1-1 in the 57th minute, though the Wolverines lost 3-1.

Santamaria said that he thought Kaloukian improved last season, adding strength to help his hold-up game. Despite the Wolverines’ 4-10-3 record, Kaloukian’s development was noticeable.

Kaloukian is also part of the U21 Armenian National Team. John explained many players of Armenian descent are recruited from outside the mainland. He said that Armenia viewed Kaloukian’s tape and flew him out for a training session. They “fell in love” with him, John said, and offered him a spot on the U21s.

This past summer, Kaloukian scored his first international goal against North Macedonia in a friendly. John said that Team Armenia wants “big-time involvement” with Kaloukian going forward.

Kaloukian’s success in MLS Next also earned him opportunities at a young age. According to John, Kaloukian was recruited by the New York Red Bulls in the midst of his Cedar Stars tenure. He needed to make a decision regarding his future. But John explained that Kaloukian was already pleased with his role at CSA, so he passed on the chance to play professionally.

“The Red Bulls were shocked because no one says no to them,” John said.

After choosing to return to Cedar Stars Academy, Kaloukian was dealt a blow. Following his goal against Sacramento Republic in the MLS Next quarterfinals, Kaloukian suffered a fractured fibula in the 80th minute and was carted off. Cedar Stars Academy wound up losing in a penalty shootout.

John said the injury was “the best thing that could have happened to him.” Suffering a setback like that hardened Kaloukian, and his recovery process made him “a better player, a hungrier player.”

“He just fought his way back because that’s how important the game was to him,” John said.

Fast forward to this past preseason and Kaloukian is displaying the skill set he’s developed over the years. He connected with Boselli for a goal in SU’s first exhibition win over Canisius and netted two scores the following game against St. Bonaventure.

“I definitely have big expectations for this year,” Kaloukian said. “I know great things are going to happen.”