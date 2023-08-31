New Law-Social Work Partnership program aims to legally assist veterans and families

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s College of Law and David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics are forming a joint Legal-Social Work Partnership program designed to legally assist aging veterans and their families.

The partnership functions as part of the College of Law’s educational clinics, home to SU Law students studying doctrinal law. Its goal is to support veterans’ access to legal services in order for them to acquire the benefits they have earned, according to the announcement.

The partnership aims to improve the quality of life of veterans by helping them access education, housing and employment resources. According to Falk College’s news release, the partnership has the potential to reduce veteran homelessness and suicide rates.

Many people involved in this partnership are veterans themselves. Elizabeth Kubala, a teaching professor and the executive director of the Betty and Michael D. Wohl Veterans Clinic, served in the United States Army for 22 years.

Kubala said the Veterans Legal clinic helps veterans with complex Veterans Affairs disability claims secure eligibility for healthcare at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse and receive compensation for service-connected disabilities.

Ken Marfilius, who works as a social work advisor alongside Kubala, served in the United States Air Force as a uniform mental health provider. Marfilius is now the assistant dean of the Falk College Office of Online and Distance Education and an associate teaching professor in the Falk School of Social Work.

“It’s the first of its kind here at Syracuse in particular, and we’re very excited about it,” Marfilius said.

The partnership’s first fellow, Benetta Dousuah, is currently transitioning out of her military service in the U.S. Army. Dousuah said she wants to help on a personal level because of her experience.

“For me, being a veteran, I just wanted to help out more veterans and just learn about different resources that the community has,” Dousuah said.

Meghan Wright, a student in the College of Law who works as a student attorney and research assistant in the veterans clinic, said the program allows veterans to access the help they need by facilitating direct relationships.

“It’s exciting for us because a lot of the veterans need more help than we can provide,” Wright said. “We provide very specific help in terms of your discharge upgrade or service connection for disability, so it’s going to be good to have someone that we can specifically refer them to.”

Kubala said it’s rewarding to develop a partnership that connects with veteran clients on an individual level.

“While we had the legal expertise and our law school students work on very specific legal assistance here, you always want to be able to help someone in a more coherent fashion than just one little piece,” Kubala said.