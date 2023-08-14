Marlowe Wax named to Bednarik award watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax was named to the Chuck Bednarik award watch list on Monday. The award annually honors the most outstanding defensive player in college football. This is the second watch list Wax has been named to this preseason as he also earned a spot on Butkus award watch list, which honors the top collegiate linebackers.

Wax earned All-ACC honors last season and is one of the Orange’s team captains for this year. The senior has recorded 184 career tackles (113 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a blocked kick during his SU career. He will now lead a Syracuse defense with new coordinator Rocky Long.

The linebacker isn’t the only SU player to earn preseason awards. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has been named to the Davey O’Brien award and Maxwell award watch lists, tight end Oronde Gadsden II is on the Maxwell award and Biletnikoff award watch lists and running back LeQuint Allen was named to the Doak Walker award watch list.