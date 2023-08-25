Lorenzo Boselli’s brace powers No. 1 Syracuse past Providence

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Nate Edwards sprinted to the endline and floated a ball towards the back post. Providence defender Miguel Candela rose up to clear but mistimed his jump. The ball fell to Giona Leibold. A quick drop of the shoulder allowed Leibold to accelerate, creating space for a cross.

Leibold’s delivery from the left flank found the head of Lorenzo Boselli who stayed central. He directed a header into the net, giving Syracuse a 1-0 five minutes in. Seven minutes later, Boselli headed another home to give the Orange a two-goal cushion.

Boselli’s brace inside the opening 12 minutes led No. 1-ranked Syracuse (1-0-0) to a 1-0 win over Providence. Boselli, tasked with playing a more attacking role this year, tallied as many goals (2) as the Friars had shots on target Thursday night.

“Lorenzo was the difference tonight.” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said. “The front guys really worked hard…they really provided us a springboard from which to play the way we want to play.”

Syracuse didn’t threaten much until Boselli headed it in front. Boselli’s opening goal marked the first time SU entered Providence’s 18-yard box. His second goal arrived in similar fashion.

Edwards did well on the right flank to win a corner which Mateo Leveque stood over. Boselli stood inside the six trying to crowd the goalkeeper. But, as the ball was whipped in, he faked going to the near post and backpedaled, creating space. Boselli beat two Providence defenders to the ball, making perfect contact with his head. Boselli’s powerful effort was too much for keeper Lukas Burns, who grabbed a piece of the ball before it hit the back of the net.

“I think it’s always about being at the right place at the right time,” Boselli said. “Especially in the box to find your free space, make those right runs and if the service is good I just have to go for it and score.”

Boselli joked after the game that he’d never scored two headers in a game in his life, but when chances presented themselves he took them.

Last season, Syracuse knew where its goals were going to come from. Levonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku combined to score 22 of Syracuse’s 48 goals in 2022 on their way to making United Soccer Coaches All-American teams. Last season, Boselli played in a deeper role, as more of an attacking midfielder. He scored three goals last season, but will likely receive far more opportunities as SU’s No. 9 with Opoku and Johnson gone.

“He’s such a handful,” McIntyre said of Boselli. “We played him in the middle of midfield a little bit today. We played him high up as well. He’s a terrific player… We’re going to need some players to step up with the goal production and that was a great start.”

A few minutes after scoring his second, Boselli nearly got on the end of another. In the 18th minute, Syracuse defender Gabriel Mikina delivered a cross to Boselli who made a darting run to the back post. Boselli rose up, but Providence’s Cole Dewhurst headed away at the last second.

Against Providence, Boselli started in a familiar, more central position but gradually pushed further up the field. At certain points, he played almost like a second striker alongside Nicholas Kaloukian.

“I was used to dropping into the midfield a little more and connecting passes,” Boselli said. “It’s definitely going to take me some more time, but with friendlies, and even the trip to England, it was good to get used to that and fill that position.”

As a ‘striker,’ Boselli helped press Providence’s backline with Kaloukian. Syracuse’s high press caused Providence issues in their build-up play as the Friars rarely threatened throughout the match.

Boselli started the second half on the bench, and with Syracuse protecting a two-goal lead, he was returned to a more conservative role in the midfield. Boselli linked up with Edwards on a few occasions down the left, creating dangerous chances in the final third.

Around halfway through the second half, a high-floating pass arrived near the edge of the box. Syracuse midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski chested the ball but didn’t control it cleanly. But Boselli was right there, slicing an ambitious half-volley that flew over the bar.

In the end it was Boselli’s goals early on that were the difference for Syracuse as it started the 2023 regular season with a win.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and it was going to come down to whoever takes their chances.” Mikina said. “Lorenzo is a clinical striker. Lorenzo puts away those goals for us and we win games.”