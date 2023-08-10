LeQuint Allen makes Doak Walker award preseason watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen has been named to the Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top running back every year.

Allen is currently away from the team after he was suspended through the end of the fall semester for his role in a December 2021 fight involving another Syracuse student, which would have banned him from the 2023 season. But, on June 26, Allen filed a lawsuit against SU to have the suspension reversed. On July 12, he reached an agreement with the university to end the suspension.

Allen excelled in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl after starting running back Sean Tucker sat out to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft. The then-freshman running back recorded 154 yards from scrimmage, breaking Marvin Harrison’s Syracuse bowl record with 11 receptions.

Allen’s selection marks the third year in a row that a member of the Orange has landed on the preseason watch list as Tucker became a semifinalist in 2021. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November. Three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will then be announced later in the month before a recipient is decided through a second vote held in December.