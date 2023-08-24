Here are 4 new restaurants in Syracuse to check out this semester

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As the 2023 academic year begins, Syracuse’s culinary scene is welcoming many new restaurants. These establishments promise to deliver delicious food and immersive experiences that show off the essence of Syracuse’s vibrant culture and spirit.

Emerald Cocktail Kitchen

1333 W. Fayette St.

Emerald Cocktail Kitchen, which opened its doors on June 18, has emerged as a new dining sanctuary in the heart of Syracuse. The restaurant boasts the only rooftop bar in the city, offering patrons a panoramic view of the city skyline and a unique destination for parties and events.

The menu enhances the breathtaking views by blending culinary pleasures with signature drinks, including distinctive cocktails like the Temptation and classics such as the Espresso Martini.

Gong Cha

142 Walton St.

The international bubble tea chain Gong Cha is opening in Syracuse’s Armory Square. The store, one of over a thousand belonging to a franchise that was founded in Taiwan in 2006, sells a wide range of flavorful drinks. Its offerings are not only limited to bubble tea, but include coffee, slushes and tea lattes, along with a wide range of toppings.

Though Gong Cha was originally set to open its doors in August, challenges with permits and contractors have pushed the opening date back indefinitely. While customers may not be able to visit Gong Cha in the immediate future, its eventual opening will provide another option to existing Syracuse bubble tea stores like Hi Tea and Kung Fu Tea.

Recently opened, Emerald Cocktail Kitchen serves unique cocktails at its bar. It prides itself on being the only rooftop bar in Syracuse.

Cafe Blue

720 Van Rensselaer St.

Cafe Blue is the newest restaurant in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor in the Iron Pier Apartment building. Opened for breakfast and lunch, the cafe offers espresso drinks and teas, as well as all-day pastries.

The cafe originated as a food truck, Blueberries & Lace, before owner Olivia Orlando expanded her business by opening a physical storefront. Now, both the truck and the cafe serve baked goods, coffee and more to central New Yorkers.

Cafe Blue supports the local community, too. Earlier this summer, they set up a keg full of their vanilla latte to support the CNY Pride festival & parade, and Syracuse mayor Ben Walsh even showed up sporting a pride-themed mayoral sash.

LM Social

238 W. Jefferson St.

LM Social opened its doors on Monday in downtown Syracuse across from the Museum of Science & Technology. The restaurant is the second location of Le Mélange, which similarly offers high-end event service with its venue. Now, the group will be providing its catering and experiences at LM Social.

The goal of the restaurant is to provide “vibe dining,” reflected in its menu of both new and innovative and traditional dishes. Sourced locally, customers will find build-your-own steaks, several seafood options and high-end presentations.