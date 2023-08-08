Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has earned a spot on the Davey O’Brien award preseason watch list. The honor is given to the best quarterback at the end of the season. The last and only SU passer to win the award was Don McPherson in 1987.

Shrader enters his third season with the Orange and has amassed a 11-12 record with the program, including an appearance in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl. He is one of five active FBS quarterbacks that have amassed at least 5,000 passing yard and at least 1,500 rushing yards in their career. Shrader has the second most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in program history and has 12 fewer than Eric Dungey. The quarterback also made the Maxwell award preseason watch list.

The midseason watch list will be released on Oct. 17 and will contain all active quarterbacks from the preseason watch list, all players honored as a weekly Great 8 recipient through the season’s first seven weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.