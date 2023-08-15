Garrett Shrader named to Manning award watch list

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was named to the Manning Award watch list on Tuesday. The award honors the best collegiate quarterback as judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee. It is the only quarterback award that includes each candidate’s bowl performance in its balloting.

Shrader was one of the 33 quarterbacks on the watch list along with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Drake Maye of North Carolina, Riley Leonard of Duke and Jordan Travis of Florida State. The Syracuse quarterback is one of five active FBS quarterbacks that have amassed over 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their career. He is also second in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback at Syracuse and is tied for 13th in ACC history in the category. Shrader was also placed on the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch lists.