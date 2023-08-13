Former Nebraska safety Myles Farmer transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse added a late transfer to its roster after former Nebraska safety Myles Farmer committed to the Orange on Sunday. Farmer was the Cornhuskers’ second-leading tackler last season. But, on July 31, new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule suspended the four-year veteran indefinitely.

Rhule stated that Farmer’s suspension was because of a failure to adhere to the team’s standards. Farmer was also suspended last season for Nebraska’s game against then No. 3-ranked Michigan after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving on Nov. 8. Farmer spent seven days on house arrest this past spring after pleading no contest to the DUI charge.

On the field, Farmer has appeared in 26 games over four seasons. In 2022, Farmer tallied 73 tackles, four pass breakups, one interception and one tackle for loss.

Farmer isn’t the lone defensive back transfer for Syracuse this past offseason. The Orange have also brought in Jalil Martin, Jayden Bellamy and Jaeden Gould. All four newcomers will likely fill spots left by former SU players Garrett Williams, Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. Williams was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft while Chestnut and Carter transferred to LSU and Ohio State, respectively.