DPS closes anti-Semitic bias incident with an inconclusive finding

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety reported an antisemitic bias incident on Wednesday that has been closed after being labeled inconclusive.

A university employee reportedly heard the use of antisemitic language from a passing car outside Brewster Hall on Sunday, according to the DPS bias incident report. DPS determined the driver was not affiliated with SU. When questioned, the driver claimed he was misheard, DPS reported. No other faculty, students or staff were present at the time.

Craig Stone, SU’s chief of campus safety and emergency management services, wrote in the report that DPS’ investigation faced obstacles since there was limited video footage available to confirm the claims.

Sunday’s incident marks the first antisemitic bias report since November 10, 2022, when antisemitic graffiti was found on a desk in Watson Hall. The November case remains open with no investigative update from DPS.

DPS has reported 12 bias incidents since the beginning of 2023. Half of the incidents are still open without an investigative update as of Wednesday night, according to the DPS bias incident tracker.

Students who wish to report a bias incident or to receive support can contact DPS at (315) 443-3514, email [email protected] or visit the Stop Bias website. Students can report incidents using the Silent Witness tool or the Orange Safe mobile app.