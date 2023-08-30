Colgate prepares for opening weekend test against Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On the last play of practice Tuesday, Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia dropped back to pass on the five-yard line. His throw toward the left pylon was a bit high, but running back Max Hurleman dove to catch the ball right before it hit the turf. Both the offense and defense erupted in celebration and head coach Stan Dakosty ended the day on the high note.

“[On Saturday] we need to bring the energy and focus you had on that goal line play on every snap,” Dakosty told the team afterward.

The history between Syracuse and Colgate is long and varied, dating back to 1891. The teams played every season for the next 70 years, yet the last time Colgate beat Syracuse was in 1950. SU has won the last 16 matchups, but the head-to-head record doesn’t reflect that disparity. The Orange are 31-31-4 against the Raiders all-time, and will look to take their first-ever lead in the series on Saturday.

Dakosty is familiar with the matchup. He was the defensive backs coach in 2010 and 2016 as the Raiders lost by a combined score of 75-14. He isn’t expecting the team to go into the JMA Wireless Dome and rout the Orange, but Dakosty wants a competitive battle in the trenches.

“The last time we played Syracuse, we had a good front,” Dakosty said. “Obviously, they won the game. But it was one of those things like, okay, did we get pushed around like an FCS playing a Power 5? If we’re going to build this up how we want to build it up, we’re going to have an o-line and d-line that should be able to go toe to toe with anybody on our level. And then when they play up, they’ll show signs of belonging.”

Dakosty gushed about the offensive lines’s progress during training camp after the unit was banged up at the end of last season. Still, Brescia may not have a ton of time in the pocket, especially against defensive coordinator Rocky Long’s blitz-heavy scheme. But, the preseason All-Patriot League quarterback “can make every throw,” Dakosty said.

Babers also noted the quarterback’s proficiency, specifically due to his dual-threat ability and big arm. The Raiders have a veteran group that includes some significant size and speed, Dakosty explained. Babers isn’t undercutting the difficulty Colgate could present as a Football Championship Subdivision opponent.

“I’m sure they’re going to be bringing out all the stops,” Babers said. “As that quarterback goes, they go. They have an experienced offensive line and tail back, talented slot wide receiver that can make plays. They’ve got all the ingredients.”

For the Colgate players, Dakosty acknowledged the significance of playing in the Dome. It challenges players and coaches, while giving the team an experience unlike anything else.

“We always play the toughest teams we could possibly schedule,” Dakosty said. “Running out in front of 30,000 people in the Dome, it’s something these guys remember forever.”

The most recent matchup between these teams was in 2016. In that season-opening game, the Orange won 33-7. After the first quarter, they allowed zero points and 48 yards of total offense.

This time around, the Raiders will go against Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense, which is a scarcely-used scheme in college football. Having played a 3-4 defense, Dakosty knows the most difficult part of that scheme is to prepare for its deception.

“There’s rhyme and reason to why, but on tape it might look random, so you kind of figure out what their reasons are,” Dakosty said.

Dakosty is expecting a ton of wrinkles from Long, given that his system is similar to past years. Having been to Syracuse practices in past years, Dakosty has gotten to know the culture and expectations that exist at SU, saying that’s helped him prepare. Babers expects nothing less, and is preparing for a battle against a team that has more knowledge on them than the average opponent.

“You’re talking about an opponent that’s very close to us, a lot of common knowledge, they know more about us than they know about many teams,” Babers said. “It’s not a game I’m gonna sleep easy the night before. These games really bother me.”