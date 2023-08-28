Celebrate local art this fall with these 4 new exhibits

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Open every Tuesday through Sunday, Syracuse University Art Museum has new art exhibits open to the public for the fall semester. In the Shaffer Art Building, the exhibits feature works ranging from thought-provoking to historically preserved pieces, and some are on display for the first time.

“Continuity, Innovation, and Resistance: The Art of Peter B. Jones”

Where: The Emily & Joe Lowe Galleries

When: Aug. 24 to Dec. 15, 2023

Local artist Peter B. Jones’ work will be featured at Emily & Joe Loewe Galleries. Jones, a member of the Haudenosaunee community, tells indigenous history through ceramics.

A Community Spirit Award Honoree, Jones revitalizes clay techniques used by his ancestors, which have been lost through several generations. His pots are made from naturally sourced clay from streams that include “the addition of crushed shell, crushed granitic rock and sand to create a clay body that was useful and durable after it was fired,” according to the First Peoples Fund.

“Scriptorium con Safos: Syracuse”

Where: Luise and Morton Kaish Gallery and Permanent Collection Galleries

When: Aug. 24, 2023 to May 12, 2024

Josh Franco’s exhibit is thoughtfully staged for the performances to provoke the audience to introspect on their roles in their respective industries. On Sept. 6, the museum curator will host a gallery tour from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m.

Franco’s collection was inspired by the work of art historian Heinrich Wölfflin, using different methods of painting like imitation and decoration. The artist is from West Texas but has exhibitions and art history experience around the country, working with several other universities like Stanford University and globally, at Utrecht University.

“Nona Faustine, My Country”

Where: Syracuse University Art Museum’s Art Wall

When: Aug. 24, 2023 to May 12, 2024

The Art Wall project displays upcoming contemporary artists annually. This year’s third edition features

“Nona Faustine, My Country,” which consists of silkscreens of several United States monuments, hoping to capture a different perspective than those told by the monument.

Faustine’s works are “provocative confrontation of slave sites throughout New York City, sites that had been obscured from the history books and contemporary life,” according to Two Palms, an art gallery which previously featured the collection. Faustine said it’s about how “history is turned around. What is left out, what is included, what are the lies. And who gets celebrated.”

“Making a Global Pre-Modern World and Beyond the Classroom: Teaching and Learning at the Museum”

Where: James F. White Gallery

When: Aug. 24 to Dec. 15, 2023

Two different exhibits are in the James F. White Gallery this semester. The first, called “Making a Global Pre-Modern World,” brings pieces already in the SU collection and curates them to tell the story of different empires’ impact on trade and cultural exchange as seen in art pieces. Many of the artifacts will be on view for the first time and are all from the ninth through the 19th century.

For the second time, the “Beyond the Classroom: Teaching and Learning at the Museum” will display what faculty are teaching to art history students throughout the semester. The gallery is aiming to help students and faculty be more connected to their studies as they go through the exhibit.