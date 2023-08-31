Buzz-worthy films that were overshadowed by summer blockbusters

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In a season of two strikes, the summer box office has never been so indecisive and fascinating. While some big-budgeted pictures flopped, other smaller movies rose to the test and surprised audiences, both financially and socially.

Here are five films that you may have missed which should be added to your watchlist:

“SQUARING THE CIRCLE (THE STORY OF HIPGNOSIS)”

What if I told you that the album covers for “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Houses of the Holy” and “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” were all made by the same people? If you’re unfamiliar with the name Hipgnosis, you’ve most likely seen their work. Based in London, Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell are the creators of over 200 album covers from 1968 to 1983. They’ve designed some of the most unforgettable ones in rock music history.

“Squaring The Circle” is a rich and funny exploration of the people who were a part of Hipgnosis, as they got to the top of their industry and became one of the most legendary graphic design collectives of all-time. Led by musicians Robert Plant, Paul McCartney and Peter Gabriel, the film is a free-flowing and insightful oral history. Their work is the reason these covers stand out in the record stores, and the film’s way of explaining their influence was very well done.

While there could’ve been more information on the process of making such works of art, you’ll go into a rabbit hole by the end of this film by researching their entire catalog and educating yourself on Hipgnosis’ influence.

“KOKOMO CITY”

Another documentary is the incredible debut of Grammy-nominated producer D. Smith. “Kokomo City” follows four Black transgender sex workers in both Georgia and New York, showcasing their lives and the dark side of their profession. The film acts as an examination and brutal analysis of these four individuals, carefully emphasizing the origins of their activities.

D. Smith’s career took a turn when she was shut out from the music industry after coming out as trans. Her new career as a filmmaker is a refreshing and smart move that shows itself entirely on screen. I was hooked right from the start, taking note of the film’s monochromatic tone, which helps heighten the atmosphere. It’s an informative picture that should be mandatory viewing for all audiences interested in the topic.

Arlo Stone | Digital Design Director

60TH ANNIVERSARY 4K RESTORATION OF “CONTEMPT”

StudioCanal, a film production and distribution company based in France, has released a glamorous new restoration of Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 epic. A dizzying romance shot on CinemaScope, “Contempt” tackles the romance between a screenwriter and ex-typist as an ambitious film shoot in Italy plagues their infatuation for one another.

Without a doubt, “Contempt” is Godard’s best-looking film and a must-see in theaters if given the opportunity. The vibrant color scheme and abstract set pieces, along with the celebrated and hypnotizing performance by Brigitte Bardot, keep you glued to the screen. If you’re unfamiliar with Godard, one of the names behind the French New Wave in the 1960s, this film is a good starting point in exploring his career.

“PASSAGES”

This new picture from Ira Sachs, the critically acclaimed writer-director behind 2012’s “Keep the Lights On” and 2014’s “Love Is Strange,” showcases a love triangle in full force. “Passages” is about Tomas and Martin, a married couple whose lives deteriorate when one of them begins an intense affair with a young woman in Paris, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos. The affair sets off a chain of events that destroy the married couple’s lives, resulting in a spellbindingly painful viewing experience.

Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw, who play Tomas and Martin, are relentless in this film. While it may feel uncomfortable watching these intimate tragedies come to life, it’s astonishing to watch them under such terrific performances.

This is without a doubt the best film of the summer, one that hid under the radar due to its minimal theatrical run. When it releases on Mubi, watch this as soon as possible!

“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART 1”

Ethan Hunt and his IMF colleagues are back and as stressed as ever in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.” As a rogue AI system called “the Entity” begins to terrorize foreign governments, Hunt and his team must prevent this system from destroying all of humanity.

With all the talk about “Barbenheimer’s” contribution to the box office boom of 2023, I want to give a shout-out to the seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” series because…why not? They continuously evolve and breathe new life into the silver screen, with its new addition being another example of superb, high-octane action work that we rarely get to see these days.

Tom Cruise has been a saving grace in the movie theater business as “Top Gun: Maverick” was a massive financial success at a time when that was scarce. His desire to keep the audience entertained clearly shows in all the practical stunt work he does, as well as the financial risks he takes with each and every picture. If you love espionage thrillers, “Dead Reckoning Part 1” should be your next film to watch (as well as the six previous “Mission: Impossible” movies).