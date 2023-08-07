Breaking Boundaries: Post Malone’s solo journey shines in ‘AUSTIN’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Since his debut album “Stoney” in 2016, Post Malone has slowly transitioned from rap to pop-influenced R&B, showcasing his skills as a musician. Just as diverse as his skills are what he’s accomplished. He has headlined tours and festivals, compiled a whole collection of RIAA Diamond-certified tracks and raked in more than 65 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

But he’s never made a solo album until now.

Malone announced his fifth studio album titled “AUSTIN” in mid-May following the release of singles “Chemical” and “Mourning,” two songs with polar opposite moods. They were a perfect introduction for what was released on July 28. The album dives into love, sorrow and anger in a 17-track journey through the highs and depressive lows of being a megastar.

Album Overview

First rolled out on April 14, “Chemical” brought together many similar pop rhythms and instrumentals that Malone has toyed with over the past few years. The struggle to move on from a relationship and addiction to his past partner is what is referred to as his “chemical,” longing for the moments he has shared with his significant other.

“Chemical” set the tone for the project, which would then be announced alongside the release of a slower-paced track “Mourning” on May 19. Like the prior single, “Mourning” dives into more of his personal life struggles, as the hook displays his battle with sobriety, stating “don’t wanna sober up, the sun is killing my buzz, that’s why they call it mourning.”

The final single, “Overdrive” released on July 14, an anthem expressing how far the artist goes in ensuring he has a positive image towards the one he loves, even though he lives his “life so overtired.”

Breaking down the three lead songs, we can dissect the many emotions Post Malone attempts to convey heading into the project, as he seems to loathe his self-expression, drown in heartbreak, and balance out the countless other components that take his life into “overdrive.”

With no features, Post showcases his full ability over pop-rock, R&B, and alternative instrumentals, exposing the vulnerability and background behind one of the industry’s biggest names. He delivers many strong performances that join his star-studded catalog, as “AUSTIN” shows the hidden, depressive side of the publically upbeat artist.

Standout Tracks

In track one, “Don’t Understand,” Post Malone chants lyrics revolving around self-deprecation. The slow guitar instrumental is joined by the hurtful chorus where he states “I don’t understand why you like me so much, ‘cause I don’t like myself.”

“Something Real” on the other hand, the second song off of the project, has a very opposite delivery, a cry for help for an opportunity to feel something again. He lists his love for cigarettes, a yacht off the coast of Greece, and even overall peace as options for him to transport back out of the depression he sits in.

As aforementioned in “Mourning,” we see Post Malone continue to come to his senses in his battle with alcohol abuse, something that is also hinted at in the seventh song “Sign Me Up.” The bridge “but I knew the party was over when she tried to take my alcohol,” expands on the recurring theme of him recognizing the problem he has and shining on the opportunity to fix it.

“Sign Me Up” questions if his significant other’s love is a cult and if it is then he’s a member. Malone claims he sells his soul to the one he thought he was meant to be with; a dark twist on the harsh reality of heartbreak.

By far the slowest-paced track on “AUSTIN” is “Hold My Breath.” The audience experiences him begging for his lover to stay, describing how essential her love is to the heart.

These themes of grief and longing for love are consistent throughout the project but even more prevalent on “Hold My Breath” and even more magnified by the pain behind Post Malone’s voice.

Three songs later sits an upbeat instrumental on “Buyer Beware,” overshadowed by more aching lines targeted towards his significant other. Lyrics such as “you shouldn’t spend your money on a dollar-store miracle,” refer back to his lack of self-worth caused by constant heartbreak and depreciating confidence.

This latter half of the project witnesses Post reflecting on new and old love, friendships, and themes in “Buyer Beware” by acknowledging his attempt in regaining his self-confidence.

“AUSTIN’s” final track “Laugh It Off” serves as a premier conclusion of the project, especially when listening to the lyrics and its themes. Malone’s aching heart can be heard in the chorus where he sings “you say you hate me, Ha-ha-ha, I laugh it off, your mind is made and I can’t change it, somehow, I laugh it off.”

He’s trying to learn how to smile again through the heartbreak, using the “laughing it off” metaphor to express his discomfort.

Final Thoughts

In Post Malone’s most personal cut yet, he pours the hidden trauma behind his success into “AUSTIN,” presenting lyrics, melodies, and morals that sit close to home for those going through heartbreak, stress, and self-doubt.

Despite not being lyrically heavy, there is a lot to unpack behind the Dallas artist’s vocals and how he conveys his messages to listeners. No features would be no problem for Post Malone, as he defines to the music industry that he can do it all on his own.

Overall, “AUSTIN” promotes the artist’s reflections on his time outside of music and the pain that comes with these moments of reflection. Flipping from distress and the lack of self-love he’s consumed with, the album ranks among the top in Post Malone’s discography as he’s unafraid to display these often hidden emotions.