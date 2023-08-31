Beat writers predict dominance over Colgate in season opener

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Despite the all-time series being tied 31-31, Colgate hasn’t beaten Syracuse in over 70 years. After matching up once a season from 1891-1961, the two have played just five times since. In those matchups, Syracuse has won by a combined 257 points.

On Saturday, the Orange open the season in the JMA Wireless Dome against the Raiders. This will be Colgate’s only Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this year, coming off a 3-8 record last season. Last season they played only two FBS teams, losing against Stanford and Army. Both the Orange and the Raiders feature rushing quarterbacks and veteran lines on both sides of the ball.

Here are our beat writer predictions for the season-opener:

Anthony Alandt (0-0)

Raider Routing

Syracuse 49, Colgate 13

Don’t let the historic curse of the Hoodoo dissuade you from thinking Syracuse isn’t going to blow the doors off Colgate. That sweatshirt buried under Archbold Stadium is lost to time and sits deeper than most of the salt they mine in central New York. This is the classic opening week shellacking the Orange are going to use to jolt their season to life. Colgate is a solid Football Championship Series team and should have a quality season under third-year head coach Stan Dakosty.

I like quarterback Michael Brescia, who was invited to the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University. He’s a dual threat that’s going to test SU’s defense at times. It should be a great experience for Syracuse to key in on where its weaknesses are defensively and try out Rocky Long’s new iterations of the 3-3-5.

Make no mistake, though, the Orange have enough talent to have this game get out of hand by halftime and rest its starters later on. On offense, watch out for Donovan Brown and Umari Hatcher to see significant playing time, even when the game has gotten away from the Raiders. They duo should both be challenging to overtake Damien Alford as the number two receiver. Luckily for Colgate, it’s only about an hour drive back to Hamilton.

Wyatt Miller (0-0)

Sleep easy, Dino

Syracuse 38, Colgate 10

On Monday, head coach Dino Babers said the opening game against Colgate isn’t one where he’ll sleep well the night before. Despite Syracuse winning the last 16 matchups between the two, Babers insisted these games bother him more than most. Sleep easy, Dino, this Syracuse team is more than up to the task.

Colgate hasn’t beat SU since 1950, and this year’s squad matches up well. Colgate has only one starting offensive lineman over 300 lbs, while Syracuse has pass rushers that all top 250 lbs. The battle upfront often determines games against FCS opponents, and Syracuse has a clear upper hand with Marlowe Wax leading the charge. Rocky Long should have some fun causing confusion with his defensive backs, not having to send much pressure to get at Brescia.

Both quarterbacks are multi-year starters with dual-threat ability, and Brescia’s presence in the run game has been the focal point for Colgate. These schemes rely on rushing quarterbacks imposing their will to reveal holes in the defense. Last season, the Raiders allowed 130.1 rushing yards per game, ranking fifth out of eight in the Patriot League. Both Garrett Shrader and LeQuint Allen should feast on the ground, especially after Shrader’s offseason shoulder surgery. He was limited to begin training camp, so his throwing ability will be a big storyline in a game that Syracuse should win handsomely.

Henry O’Brien (0-0)

Not men’s basketball

Syracuse 52, Colgate 3

There are trap games on the Orange’s schedule, but this is clearly not one of them. Syracuse will destroy Colgate. It will be interesting to see if the score gets to the point where the coaches both agree to a running clock, similar to SU’s demolition of FCS opponent Wagner last season. While the Raiders are a better team than the Seahawks were in 2022, they will not stand a chance against the more-talented Orange.

Colgate’s offense did average the fourth most points in the Patriot League last season led by Quarterback Michael Brescia. Brescia ranked last among the six qualified Patriot League quarterbacks in passer rating last year, but returns without his top receiving target. Brescia is the Raiders’ leading rusher with 750 yards, nearly 300 more than any Colgate running back. Once Colgate is in the red zone, they’re one of the most efficient teams in its conference (81.3%). That’s implying the Raiders make it there often.

Syracuse’s talent in the front seven with Caleb Okechukwu, Marlowe Wax and Derek McDonald will have no trouble making Brescia’s day miserable. Colgate may put together some decent drives, but I can’t imagine that any of the receivers will get past a secondary commanded by safeties Justin Barron, Alijah Clark and Jason Simmons Jr. If this game is somehow close, then expect a column published next week at SU’s only independent student newspaper.