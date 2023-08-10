Alex Zaroyan named women’s soccer assistant coach

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Alex Zaroyan was named an assistant coach for the Syracuse Women’s Soccer program on Wednesday. Zaroyan joins Brandon DeNoyer as Syracuse’s assistants after Kelly Madsen joined Auburn’s staff on June 27th.

Zaroyan’s coaching career started in 2017 at Ursinus College before he became an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Angelia College in 2018. In 2019, Zorayan was hired as an assistant coach/graduate assistant at Tennessee-Martin, where he coached for two seasons. Following his graduation from Tennessee-Martin in 2022, Zaroyan served as an assistant coach for George Washington.

Zaroyan will look to help the Orange build on their success from last season. Syracuse’s 8-7-3 record in 2022 was its best since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.