Abigail Rehfuss joins Syracuse as assistant

Former Siena head coach Abigail Rehfuss joined Syracuse women’s lacrosse’s coaching staff on Wednesday, the program announced. Rehfuss spent the past six years at the helm with Siena. Her hiring comes just a month after former SU assistant Kenzie Kent’s departure from the program.

Rehfuss’ 53 career wins and .564 winning percentage at Siena marks a program-best in both categories, respectively. She led the Saints to three Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship game appearances.

Rehfuss played collegiately at Loyola, where she tallied 177 points and ranks fourth all-time on the Greyhounds’ draw controls list with 153. After her collegiate career, Rehfuss coached for two seasons at Shaker High School in her hometown of Latham, New York. Rehfuss is also the older sister of former Syracuse men’s lacrosse star, and current Premier Lacrosse League player, Stephen Rehfuss.