2 SU players make preseason All-ACC team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse field hockey’s Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Charlotte de Vries were announced as members of the preseason All-Atlantic Coast Conference team on Monday. SU is one of four schools in the conference to have two selections, joining North Carolina, Wake Forest and Louisville.

Van den Nieuwenhof, who’s entering her senior season, has made back-to-back preseason All-ACC teams. Last year, the back ranked third on the Orange with 25 points, split by 10 goals and five assists. She earned Second-Team All-ACC honors after making the first team in her freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively.

De Vries has also made consecutive appearances on the preseason All-ACC team. She returns to Syracuse as a graduate student, and has finished as an All-ACC first or second-teamer in each of her previous four seasons with the program. De Vries totaled 40 points in 2022, including a team-high 12 assists.