Vancouver Whitecaps sign Levonte Johnson to MLS contract

Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps FC signed former Syracuse forward Levonte Johnson to a first team contract from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side. The contract runs through the remainder of the 2023 season with club options in 2024 and 2025.

Back in December, Johnson, drafted 29th overall by Vancouver, became one of five SU players selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Johnson, a Canadian native, played for the Orange in the 2022 season — his fourth collegiate program in as many years. After his interest in him for the 2021 draft fell through, he returned closer to home, transferring to SU from Seattle University.

Johnson later earned first-team All-American honors — the first since Miles Robinson in 2016 — and spearheaded an attack that fueled Syracuse’s national championship win. Johnson, who notched 11 goals and 28 points in 2022, most notably scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute in the Orange’s semifinal win over Creighton. He led the country with eight game-winning goals.

“In February, we discussed with Levonte our plan for him and we offered an individual development program to help make him ready for MLS,” Vancouver’s sporting director Axel Schuster said in the release. “Levonte has totally bought into it, has shown consistent growth, and is now ready to make the next step in his career.”

Johnson spent the preseason with the first team, making four appearances, before signing with Whitecaps FC 2, the MLS equivalent’s reserve squad, where he started 11 of 12 appearances and led the team with six goals.

The Brampton, Ontario, native made his MLS debut against St. Louis City SC back in May through his third of four short-term MLS agreements. He scored in first team debut, with an 88th minute goal against York United FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal. He also started in that same tournament’s final, which the Whitecaps eventually won.¥

Johnson substituted in the 61st minute during the team’s July 1 loss against Sporting KC, his first match signed to the MLS long-term contract and his fourth first-team appearance.

“I’m very grateful to the club for the confidence they have shown in me since I first arrived back in January,” Johnson said in the release. “I’m going to use whatever chance I have, whatever minutes I get, to show my best and help us win.”