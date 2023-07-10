Former SU goalkeepers Lysianne Proulx, Courtney Brosnan named to World Cup rosters

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse goalkeepers Lysianne Proulx (Canada) and Courtney Brosnan (Ireland) have been named to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup rosters for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Proulx played for the Orange from 2017-21 while Brosnan played from 2014-17.

In her five seasons with Syracuse, Proulx made 52 appearances, including eight shutouts. She notched a 2.29 goals-against average and .721 save percentage, leading the team in saves from 2019-21. Brosnan, a 2017 All-Atlantic Coast Conference third-team selection, made 67 appearances, notching a 1.30 goals-against average and 281 saves.

From just outside Montréal, Quebéc, Proulx has yet to make her senior national team debut, but has represented Canada on various youth national teams, including three FIFA youth tournaments. At 14 years old, she made her youth national team debut under Bev Priestman, the current head coach of Canada’s senior team.

Proulx, 24, plays for Torreense in Portugal at the club level and earned a silver medal at the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which served as Canada’s qualification for the World Cup. Canada enters as the No. 7 ranked team in the World while Ireland ranks No. 22

Brosnan, 27, was born in the United States but is of Irish descent. She ultimately chose to represent Ireland at the national team level and has made 21 appearances for her country, including making a crucial penalty-kick save against Scotland last October in a UEFA World Cup qualification play-off match. The save helped Ireland secure its first-ever Women’s World Cup qualification. She currently plays for Everton in FA Women’s Super League.

Canada, which comes off an Olympic gold medal in 2021, and Ireland are both in Group B of the 32-team tournament. The two nations will face off July 26 in Perth, Australia. Nigeria and co-host Australia round out Group B.

Ireland and Canada both have tune up matches behind closed doors against Colombia and England, respectively, on Friday.