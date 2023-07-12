Britni Smith set to coach Team Canada in Fall Festival training camp

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse ice hockey head coach Britni Smith will join the coaching staff for the Canada National Women’s Team during its Fall Festival training camp held from September 10-17. The camp is being held in Southern Ontario.

Smith previously served as an assistant coach for the Canadian National Women’s U18 Team in 2016 and 2020. She helped both teams earn silver medal finishes at the IIHF World Championships. She also assisted for Team Canada at the National Women’s Development Camp in 2014 and on the National Women’s Development Team in 2018-19.

Smith, who was hired in May 2022 after Paul Flanagan, Syracuse’s first head coach in program history, retired. In Smith’s debut season, the Orange finished with a 10-24-2 record, ending with back-to-back losses to Mercyhurst in the CHA Semifinals. Before coming to SU, Smith had a successful stint as an assistant with Clarkson and helped the Golden Knights to seven NCAA tournament appearances, four straight frozen fours (2016-2019) and two national championships (2017 and 2018).