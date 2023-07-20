Syracuse women’s soccer reveals 2023 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following an 8-7-3 (1-5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) record in 2022, which notched the program’s best record since joining the ACC in 2013, Syracuse women’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule.

After exhibition games against St. Bonaventure on Aug. 10 and UAlbany on Aug. 13, the Orange head to Newark, Delaware on Aug. 17 to kick off its season against Delaware.

Syracuse then travels to Loudonville, New York, to face Siena on Aug. 20 before returning to Syracuse for a two-game homestand. SU’s home opener is on Aug. 24 against Auburn before hosting Binghamton on Aug. 27.

After two home games, the Orange will be on the road for five straight games facing UMass on Aug. 31, Cornell on Sept. 3, Harvard on Sept. 7, Fairfield on Sept. 10 before wrapping up their road trip in their first conference game of the season at Miami on Sept. 15.

When it returns to Syracuse, SU will host Florida State on Sept. 21 and Virginia Tech on Sept. 24. To conclude September, Syracuse will head down south to face Clemson on Sept. 30.

The Orange return home on Oct. 5 to face Wake Forest, but they will quickly get back on the road to play against Louisville on Oct. 8.

Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh on Oct. 14, and then it will travel to North Carolina for two games to face NC State on Oct. 19 and UNC on Oct. 22.

Finally, the Orange will head home to play Virginia on Oct. 26 to conclude the 2023 regular season.

If SU finishes the season as a top-six seed in the ACC, it will then play in the ACC tournament held from Oct. 30-Nov. 6. The Orange have never qualified for the ACC Tournament.