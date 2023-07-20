Syracuse volleyball releases 2023 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse volleyball released its 2023 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by 11 home matches throughout the 28-game season.

SU’s campaign kicks off on Aug. 25 when it takes on Navy in the Albany Tournament. The Orange will also take on the host UAlbany before finishing up their opening weekend against UCF, a team that made it into the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The tournament itself is one of three that second-year head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam scheduled for the squad during the nonconference portion of the season.

The Orange’s second tournament will be the Kathy DeBoer Invitational at Michigan State. Syracuse faces both Delaware State and MSU on Sept. 2, followed by Belmont on Sept. 3.

In a break between tournaments, Syracuse will head on the road to battle regional rivals Cornell and Colgate on Sept. 6 and Sept. 12 respectively. The Orange’s last contest against the Big Red was in 2014 when they took down Cornell 3-1. SU last played Colgate back in 2017, where they lost 3-0.

The final tournament of Syracuse’s nonconference schedule is the Syracuse/Cornell Invitational where the Orange play their first home game of the season against Iowa on Sept. 15. The match is followed by a contest against first-time opponents Morgan State to close out nonconference play.

Coach Ganesharatnam’s squad begins Atlantic Coast Conference play with a four-game road trip that begins with a matchup against 2022 National Title runners-up Louisville on Sept. 22.

Syracuse will then face Notre Dame on Sept. 24, Virginia on Sept. 29, and Pittsburgh, a 2022 National Semifinalist, on Oct. 1 to close out the stretch away from home.

Syracuse will play its first home game against Virginia Tech on Oct. 6 to start a four-game stand. After that are matchups against Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Duke on Oct. 8, 13, and 15 respectively. Out of those four teams, only the Hokies of Virginia Tech sported a losing record during the 2022 season.

The Orange will then face Miami on Oct. 20 and Florida State on Oct. 22. The last time the Orange faced either two teams was last season. The Hurricanes swept defeated SU 3-0, while the Seminoles clinched a 3-1 victory.

Following its trip to Florida, Syracuse returns home for two straight home games. It is scheduled to host Clemson on Oct. 27 and Georgia Tech on Oct. 29 to end the second full month of the season.

SU starts off the final month of the 2023 campaign with its only mid-week ACC game against Boston College on Nov. 1. Syracuse has the upper hand in the all-time series, winning 17 of the 24 contests since both teams first played in 2000.

Later in the week, SU takes a single-game trip down to face NC State on Nov. 5.

Once home, Syracuse will play its second game of the season against Florida State on Nov. 10, followed by a rematch against Boston College on Nov. 17.

After the BC game, Syracuse goes on its last road trip of the year to face Georgia Tech once again on Nov. 19. Finally, the Orange will play Pittsburgh on Nov. 24 to close out the regular season.