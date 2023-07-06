SU clinical psychology Ph.D. student dies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Nicole Ellerbeck, a Ph.D. student in Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences, has died, a university official wrote in a campus-wide email Thursday evening.

Ellerbeck came to SU in 2016 to complete her master’s degree in clinical psychology before entering the Ph.D. program, wrote Allen Groves, SU’s senior vice president and chief student experience officer. Groves said those who knew Nicole described her as a talented and compassionate student and clinician.

Behzad Mortazavi, the College of Arts and Sciences’ dean, wrote in a later email that Ellerbeck’s death has shaken the college’s community.

“Nicole was an exceptional student and clinician, and she will be greatly missed,” Mortazavi wrote. “Our hearts are with her family and friends.”

Services are available during summer months through The Barnes Center at The Arch and other university resources, Groves wrote. Students can call (315) 443-8000 to reach a counselor at the Barnes Center.

Faculty and staff can reach trained clinicians through Carebridge, the university’s faculty and staff assistance program, at (800) 437-0911. Hendricks Chapel offers support services to the entire campus community and can be reached at (315) 443-2901.