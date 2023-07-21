Syracuse men’s soccer announces schedule for 2023 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After the most successful season in program history, Syracuse men’s soccer announced its schedule for the upcoming season. Last year the Orange finished 19-2-4, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship before defeating Indiana in the College Cup final for their first national championship.

Starting Aug. 12 Syracuse will play three exhibition games against Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Marist.

SU will play five of its first six regular-season games at home starting with a matchup with Providence on Aug. 24. Syracuse then faces in-state rival Binghamton on Aug. 28. Its first road test will be at Penn State, a team it beat 1-0 last season.

On Sep. 4, Syracuse begins a three game homestand, starting with a showdown against UAlbany. For their first ACC matchup, the Orange play Louisville, which finished third in the ACC Atlantic Division last season with a 4-3-1 conference record. On Sep. 12, Syracuse matches up with Sienna before hitting the road for its next two games.

The Orange face a tough test on Sep. 16 when they take on Wake Forest before another away contest against Cornell on Sep. 19. Syracuse finishes out the month with a home game on Sep. 22 against Pittsburgh — who made it to the NCAA Final Four — before a showdown with Duke.

To start October, Syracuse hosts Colgate before taking on North Carolina. The Orange’s next four games are at home with Temple on Oct. 10. Following the matchup with the Owls is a replay of last seasons ACC Championship as Clemson comes to SU Soccer Stadium on Oct. 15.

Syracuse will play its last nonconference game against Yale on Oct. 18. The Orange finish out the regular season with a home game against NC State on Oct. 22 and its final game will be against Boston College.

The ACC Tournament will be held from Nov. 1-12. All 12 conference teams receive automatic qualification, regardless of their records. Last season Syracuse was the No. 2 seed eventually defeating Clemson 2-0 in the final.