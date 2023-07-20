Syracuse field hockey releases fall schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse field hockey announced its fall 2023 schedule Wednesday, which includes 17 regular season games and seven at home.

SU’s season starts on Aug. 26 as the Orange travel to Vermont to face Sacred Heart.

SU will host Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Virginia (Sept. 22) and UNC (Oct. 13) at J.S. Coyne Stadium this year, where the Orange went 9-0 in 2022. Syracuse’s home-field dominance will also be put to the test against Cornell (Sept. 6) and UConn (Sept. 10) early in the season.

Other conference battles on the schedule include Duke (Sept. 15), Boston College (Sept. 29) and Louisville (Oct. 20), all of which are away matchups.

The Orange will also get a rematch against 2022 NCAA Tournament opponent Princeton (Oct. 8) after knocking off the Tigers 5-2 on Nov. 11, 2022. Earlier in the season, the Orange will also hope to repeat victories from last year against Vermont (Aug. 27) and Monmouth (Sept. 1).

Outside of the conference, the Orange will line up against Wagner (Sept. 17), Penn State (Sept. 24) and Harvard (Oct. 1).