JUCO running back J.J. Branham commits to Syracuse

Junior college running back J.J. Branham announced his commitment to Syracuse via twitter on Monday. Branham played this past season at Blinn College, recording 648 yards on 107 carries for seven touchdowns and will join the Orange this upcoming fall. The 5-foot-10 running back made the 2022 All Southwest Junior College Football Conference first team.

Originally a 3-star recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports, Branham rushed for 2,013 yards and 32 touchdowns as a senior at Northland High School in Ohio. He initially committed to Eastern Michigan in 2019 and redshirted during his freshman season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Branham still possesses two years of eligibility.

With Branham added to the mix, Syracuse’s running back situation is complicated to say the least. Sean Tucker — Syracuse’s third all-time leading rusher and 2021 All-American — is no longer with the team after beingpicked up by the Tampa Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Tucker’s replacement looked to be LeQuint Allen, who shined in Syracuse’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota. He registered over 150 yards from scrimmage.



As of June 26, Allen was suspended by the University for two semesters after his involvement in an altercation on South Campus last December. In response, Allen is suing the school. New York State Supreme Court Judge Robert Antonacci has temporarily paused the suspension until Allen’s July 19 court date.

Allen said in a statement during his formal hearing with the university’s Office of Community Standards that he takes “full responsibility” for all his actions and is willing to take any and all steps to stay at SU.

Besides Allen, the only other running back on Syracuse’s roster is Juwaun Price, a redshirt junior who carried the ball eight times last season. Ike Daniels, Mario Escobar and a few others are listed as running backs.