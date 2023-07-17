Former Syracuse shortstop Ryan Starr transfers to Ole Miss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse shortstop Ryan Starr is transferring to Ole Miss, per 247Sports. The shortstop has three years of eligibility remaining.

Starr, who hails from New York, N.Y., is leaving the Orange after just one season. She started 42 games in 2023, finishing with 23 hits and a .237 batting average. Starr led SU in stolen bases with 14, converting on all of her attempts. Her 68 assists ranked third on the team and she closed the year with a .934 fielding percentage.

Starr is one of four transfers that Ole Miss has added this offseason. Along with Starr, Illinois third baseman Delaney Rummell, Texas infielder Courtney Day and Longwood infielder Jaden Pone have all committed to the Rebels. In 2023, Ole Miss failed to make it past the Salt Lake City Regional.