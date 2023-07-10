Former SU hurdler Freddie Crittenden qualifies for World Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

At the USA Track and Field Championships (USATF) this past weekend, former Syracuse hurdler Freddie Crittenden qualified for the 2023 World Athletics Championships after he placed third (13.23 seconds) in the men’s 110-meter hurdle finals. The World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary, in August.

During Crittenden’s collegiate career (2013-2017), he earned four All-ACC first-team accolades, including two All-American second-team and two All-American first-team honors. In Crittenden’s junior and senior years, he finished as a back-to-back runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA Indoor Championships. After graduating, Crittenden has raced in international events, including a second-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the Pan American Games (August 2019) and a gold medal in the shuttle hurdles relays at the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) Relays (May 2019).

Besides Crittenden, additional Syracuse alums Amanda Vestri and Aidan Tooker also participated in USATF events. Vestri placed eighth in the women’s 10,000-meter with a time of 33:11.26, while Tooker placed 14th in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 8:38.47.