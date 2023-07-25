FIFA Women's World Cup Guide 2023

'FULL-TIME JOB': Before Lysianne Proulx suited up for Canada, she left her mark at SU

By: Cooper Andrews | Assistant Sports Editor

Lysianne Proulx “owned the place” upon her arrival at Syracuse. Despite playing behind Courtney Brosnan her freshman year, Proulx's elite distribution abilities and one-on-one dominance stood out during team practices. Throughout her five seasons with the Orange, Proulx inspired her teammates with an unabating pursuit of greatness, even in the midst of some difficult losing seasons. As she represents Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup, her impact at SU has only been strengthened. View Full Story