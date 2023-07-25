FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 2023
The Daily Orange


FIFA Women's World Cup Guide 2023







'POWERFUL PRESENCE': Courtney Brosnan helped Ireland qualify for its 1st-ever FIFA Women's World Cup


By: Zak Wolf | Assistant Sports Editor

Courtney Brosnan created a “different dynamic” at Syracuse during her freshman season. Brosnan's crucial, acrobatic saves made her one of the best goalkeepers in program history. After leaving Syracuse, Brosnan took her talents overseas, playing in France and England, while becoming a regular starter for the Irish National Team. Brosnan's heroics in net spearheaded Ireland's first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

'FULL-TIME JOB': Before Lysianne Proulx suited up for Canada, she left her mark at SU


By: Cooper Andrews | Assistant Sports Editor

Lysianne Proulx “owned the place” upon her arrival at Syracuse. Despite playing behind Courtney Brosnan her freshman year, Proulx's elite distribution abilities and one-on-one dominance stood out during team practices. Throughout her five seasons with the Orange, Proulx inspired her teammates with an unabating pursuit of greatness, even in the midst of some difficult losing seasons. As she represents Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup, her impact at SU has only been strengthened.

Credits:

Sports Editor: Tyler Schiff
IT Manager: Davis Hood
Editor-in-Chief: Anish Vasudevan
Managing Editor: Kyle Chouinard
Digital Managing Editor: Sophie Szydlik
Digital Design Director: Arlo Stone
Co-Photo Editor: Maxine Brackbill
Co-Photo Editor: Cassandra Roshu
Assistant Sports Editor: Cooper Andrews
Assistant Sports Editor: Zak Wolf
Assistant Digital Editor: Aiden Stepansky
Assistant Digital Editor: Justin Girshon
Assistant Copy Editor: Timmy Wilcox
Assistant Copy Editor: Kevin Lu
© 2023 The Daily Orange Corp.


