FIFA Women's World Cup Guide 2023

'POWERFUL PRESENCE': Courtney Brosnan helped Ireland qualify for its 1st-ever FIFA Women's World Cup
By: Zak Wolf | Assistant Sports Editor
Courtney Brosnan created a “different dynamic” at Syracuse during her freshman season. Brosnan's crucial, acrobatic saves made her one of the best goalkeepers in program history. After leaving Syracuse, Brosnan took her talents overseas, playing in France and England, while becoming a regular starter for the Irish National Team. Brosnan's heroics in net spearheaded Ireland's first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
'FULL-TIME JOB': Before Lysianne Proulx suited up for Canada, she left her mark at SU
By: Cooper Andrews | Assistant Sports Editor
Lysianne Proulx “owned the place” upon her arrival at Syracuse. Despite playing behind Courtney Brosnan her freshman year, Proulx's elite distribution abilities and one-on-one dominance stood out during team practices. Throughout her five seasons with the Orange, Proulx inspired her teammates with an unabating pursuit of greatness, even in the midst of some difficult losing seasons. As she represents Canada in the FIFA Women's World Cup, her impact at SU has only been strengthened.
