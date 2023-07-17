Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair has been named to the United States’ U23 3×3 roster for the 2023 Nations League Americas Conference in Rancagua, Chile, from July 24-30. It marks the first time Fair will compete internationally for the United States.

In May, Fair had earned an invite to Team USA’s Women’s AmeriCup Team trials roster, though ultimately wasn’t selected for the competition. This came after she scored in double figures in all 33 games for Syracuse in the 2022-23 season, leading the team with 19.9 points per game.

Fair, who will return to SU next season for her final year of eligibility, was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first team and defensive team selection, leading the conference with 79 steals last season. Against Virginia in January, she scored a season-high 36 points and tied a program record of eight 3-pointers.

The U.S team also features Azana Baines (Seton Hall), Leilani Kapinus (Penn State), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Sydney Taylor (Louisville) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU). Christina Batastini, who served as an assistant on the USA’s U23 3×3 Women’s Series team, will coach.

Fair has training camp with the team from July 18-22 before heading to the tournament, which features six three-game tournaments in seven days. Should the United States win its conference, it’ll advance to the FIBA 3×3 U23 Nations League Final from Sept. 13-15 in Mongolia, competing against the other 12 conference winners.