Dyaisha Fair, United States qualify for FIBA U23 Nations League Final

Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair and Team USA finished atop the standings at the 2023 FIBA U23 Nations League Americas Conference last week in Rancagua, Chile. It marked the first time Fair competed internationally for the United States.

The United States, who won five of six three-game tournaments — called stops — from July 24-30, will now advance to the 3×3 U23 FIBA Nations League Finals with the 12 other regional conference winners. The finals will be held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from Sept. 13-15.

Throughout the competition, the United States went 15-2, outscoring opponents by a combined 332-181 with nine wins of at least 10 points. The team’s only losses came to Venezuela and Puerto Rico, which they lost by a combined four points. In a game against Argentina, Fair recorded five points.

The United States also featured Azana Baines (Seton Hall), Leilani Kapinus (Penn State), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Sydney Taylor (Louisville) and Hailey Van Lith (LSU).

Fair will return to Syracuse for her fifth and final year of eligibility. She came to SU prior to the 2022-23 season, joining head coach Felisha Legette-Jack from Buffalo. Fair, who was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection, scored in double figures in all contests for the Orange last season, averaging just under 20 points per game.