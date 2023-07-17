A Boogie Wit da Hoodie to perform at The Oncenter in October

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform in Syracuse on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. as part of “Me vs Myself: The College Tour.” Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., The Oncenter, which will be hosting the concert, wrote in a press release Monday.

Bronx-based hip-hop artist Artist Dubose, known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, first gained popularity in 2016 with the song “Still Think About You” on his debut mixtape “Artist.” After the release, XXL magazine called A Boogie “one of the hottest and newest up-and-comers in hip-hop” and named him to XXL’s 2017 Freshman Class. In the fall of 2017, he released his debut album, “The Bigger Artist,” which reached the top 5 on Billboard’s Top 200.

In 2018, A Boogie was nominated for a BET Award for “Best New Artist” and released his sophomore album “Hoodie SZN.” The album spent 17 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

Following a brief sabbatical from music from 2019-2021, A Boogie returned with the single “24 Hours” which featured rapper Lil Durk. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter or online at ticketmaster.com.