Receiver Ta’Ron Haile becomes SU’s 3rd commitment of the day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Three-star wideout Ta’Ron Haile chose Syracuse over offers from Penn State, Boston College, Maryland and several others on Monday. Out of 15 public SU commitments in the 2024 class, Haile is the sixth from New Jersey.

As a junior last season, Haile caught 48 passes for 680 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He was rated the No. 15 player in the state by 247 Sports and the 103rd best wideout in the class.

The 6-foot-1, 180-lb wideout also runs track for Millville and has personal bests of 11.35 in the 100 meters, 22.57 in the 200 meters and 21-5.25 in the long jump.

Haile comes into a familiar situation at Syracuse with his former Millville (NJ) High coach Dennis Thomas as the director of high school relations and former teammate LeQuint Allen in the backfield. Haile took his official visit to SU the weekend of June 9th before making his public commitment.

After defensive back Michael Matthews-Canty and offensive tackle Willie Goodacre committed to Syracuse this afternoon, Haile became the third commitment of the day for Syracuse. Haile is the first wide receiver in the Orange’s 2024 class.