Faceoff specialist Mason Kohn transfers to Syracuse

Syracuse landed face-off specialist Mason Kohn via the transfer portal, per Inside Lacrosse. Kohn is SU’s sixth addition through the transfer portal this offseason, joining as a graduate transfer.

Previously, Kohn played for Tufts University, a Division-III program. He compiled a .716 face-off percentage in the 2023 season, ranking third in D-III. His 255 total face-off wins was the 12th most in the nation. Kohn won the face-off battle in all 20 contests.

His consistency at the face-off X helped lead Tufts to an undefeated regular season this past season, in which it advanced to the D-III National Championship game. Kohn scored a goal and went 15-of-19 on face-offs in the title bout, but the Jumbos ultimately fell 17-12 to Salisbury.

The Orange struggled to win face-offs all of last year. They won the draw at just a .419 clip, which ranked 64th out of 72 D-I programs. Kohn is set to give head coach Gary Gait another option to try and fix Syracuse’s face-off woes, competing with Johnny Richiusa and Jack Fine. Incoming freshmen John Mullen (Norwell, Massachusetts) and Joey Spallina’s younger brother, Jake, (Mt. Sinai, New York) will be in the mix for the starting job as well.

At Tufts, Kohn was a two-sport athlete. He played two seasons on the University’s men’s ice hockey team, tallying 24 points across 46 games. Kohn served as the team captain in his senior year.