Syracuse men’s basketball will host LSU in 1st ACC/SEC Challenge, women’s team to play Alabama

Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball will host LSU and Alabama, respectively, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in the JMA Wireless Dome, SU Athletics announced in a press release.

The men will play the Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. while the women will host the Crimson Tide two days later at the same time.

For the men, this will be the second-ever meeting between the programs as SU defeated the Tigers back in 1985 while the women will take on Alabama for the first time ever. Alabama has reached the NCAA Tournament twice out of the last three seasons.

Previously, the Atlantic Coast Conference partnered with the Big Ten for their ACC/Big Ten Challenge, an event spearheaded by ESPN, who helped develop the competition. But as a result of ESPN losing its media rights with the Big Ten, the network created the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Aside from LSU, SU men’s basketball’s non-conference schedule includes matchups with Oregon, Georgetown and New Hampshire. The game against Oregon will be played in South Dakota. SU will also face local schools Canisius, Colgate and Niagara in the Dome.

The Orange also travel to Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which features an eight-team field, including UCLA, Kansas, Purdue, Marquette, Tennessee, Gonzaga and host Chaminade.

The SU’s women’s full non-conference schedule is yet to be released.