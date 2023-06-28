Kansas transfer Kyle Cuffe Jr. out with broken bone in right hand

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. suffered a broken bone in his right hand and will spend time on the sidelines this summer, according to Mike Waters from syracuse.com. Head coach Adrian Autry confirmed the injury Tuesday and said he hopes Cuffe Jr. will return to the court at the end of July. Autry did not mention how or when the injury occurred.

Cuffe Jr., a New York City native, transferred to Syracuse in May after spending two seasons at Kansas. Coming out of high school, Cuffe was a four-star recruit before choosing the Jayhawks. Cuffe Jr. redshirted during his freshman season in Lawrence, playing just two games during the 2022-23 season before a season-ending knee injury.

After committing to Syracuse, Cuffe Jr. told syracuse.com his knee is “perfect” and wouldn’t be a problem for the upcoming season.

Syracuse hit the transfer portal hard this offseason with Cuffe Jr. becoming the fourth transfer and third guard to commit to SU. Cuffe Jr. joins a class of J.J. Starling, Chance Westry and Naheem McLeod. Cuffe Jr. adds to an already deep backcourt with Judah Mintz deciding to stay in college another season after previously declaring for the NBA draft.