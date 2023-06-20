Syracuse Common Council approves ‘First Light’ as city’s new flag

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Common Council approved a new design for the city’s flag, named “First Light,” on Tuesday.

Eric Hart, an 8th-generation Syracusan and Syracuse University alumni, created the new design which beat out three other semifinalists in a four-week-long public voting process. Nonprofit Adapt CNY organized the flag competition and received over 300 designs.

The new flag features a six-point orange star representing the six nations of the Haudenosaunee and Syracuse’s six historical names. The star’s central location pays homage to the city’s location in central New York while its color represents the rising sun.

The two blue triangles represent “the hills of Onondaga,” Hart wrote on his website, while the white triangle symbolizes the salt and snow of upstate New York. Adapt CNY awarded Hart $500 for the design.