Syracuse adds 3-star lineman, 2024 QB Brendan Zurbrugg decommits

Syracuse football gained two more recruits for its 2024 class, bringing the total to 15. Three-star offensive tackle Willie Goodacre announced via a live stream on Texas Football Today, a podcast by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, that he is choosing the Orange.

“I’ll be announcing that I’m gonna go up north and play football at Syracuse University,” Goodacre said. “It’s time to get out of my comfort zone and develop as a man, person and athlete.”

Goodacre, a 6-foot-4 tackle from Guyer (Texas) High School, had narrowed down his 22 offers to Kansas and Syracuse on June 6, choosing SU over the Jayhawks Monday afternoon. He is the No. 89 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class and ranks as the No. 160 overall athlete from Texas for next year’s recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Goodacre primarily played left tackle as a junior last season, helping his high school to the Texas 6A D-II state semifinal round after moving from defensive to offensive line as a sophomore and helping the school reach the state championship game. He officially visited Syracuse earlier this month and joins fellow three-star Noah Rosahac as the second offensive lineman to commit to the Orange in the 2024 class.

SU also added Michael Matthews-Canty, an unranked defensive back from Virginia who also had offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Liberty, Temple, Towson and the Virginia Military Institute. Brendan Zurbrugg, a three-star quarterback from Alliance (Ohio) High School, also announced on Twitter that he was flipping his commitment from Syracuse to Northwestern. The switch comes just one day after four-star quarterback Jakhari Williams verbally committed to the Orange.

Syracuse’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 39 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.