Ohio QB Brendan Zurbrugg commits to SU

Syracuse picked up its 10th verbal commitment for the 2024 class as Ohio quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg announced his decision on Twitter. He is the first quarterback in the Orange’s class of 2024.

Zurbrugg is 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, and plays for Alliance High School. He received offers from Toledo, Northwestern, Ball State, Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio) but is not ranked on 247Sports. Zurbrugg visited SU’s campus this past weekend and received an offer from the Orange on June 7. As a quarterback for Alliance, he made second team All-Ohio in Division III last year and also does track and plays basketball.

Syracuse has four quarterbacks on its roster as of June 19, with senior Garrett Shrader as well as redshirt sophomores Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, Braden Davis and Luke MacPhail. Once Shrader departs, there will be more room for Zurbrugg to work with quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.