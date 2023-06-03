Polina Shemanova signs professional deal with Pro Volleyball Federation

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse outside hitter Polina Shemanova signed her first professional contract with Team Atlanta of the Pro Volleyball Federation, a newly founded league that will begin its inaugural season in February 2024. Shemanova, who is the Orange’s all-time leader in kills (1,845), played five years with SU, finishing her career last fall.

Shemanova contemplated between going overseas to begin her professional career or staying in the United States to begin her career in broadcasting, she said in a press release from Syracuse Athletics. She’s currently completing her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from the Newhouse School.

The Saint Petersburg, Russia, native was recruited by former head coach Leonid Yelin through a connection with Mariia Levanova, who played for the Orange from 2015-18. Yelin left the program after the 2021 season, causing several players to transfer.

She stayed for the 2022 season — the first led by head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam — and broke Dana Fiume’s all-time kills record with her 1,699th kill, which she recorded against Louisville in October 2022. She also holds program records for kills per set (5.16) and kills in a single game (36).

“We are very happy for Polina to fulfill her dream to play professionally and doing it in the United States is even better,” Ganesharatnam said in the release. “Polina is an established player for our program, she is one of the best in Syracuse history, and we are excited for her to have this opportunity.”

Though not a highly-touted recruit, she ultimately recorded 447 kills her freshman season in 2018 — the most by a freshman in the program. That same year the Orange made the first and still only NCAA Tournament appearance as Shemanova earned Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honorable mention honors.

Among other career accolades included in 2018 and 2019 All-ACC first team selection honors in 2018, 2019 and 2022. She was a second team selection in 2021. In the 2020-21 COVID-19 adjusted season, she missed part season because of visa issues, spending time at local gyms to stay in form.

The PVF will consist of at least eight teams with 14 players each, completing a 16-game schedule. Other team locations include Columbus, Ohio; Omaha, Nebraska; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Orlando, Florida; and San Diego, California.