Polina Shemanova hired as assistant coach for 2023 season

Former Syracuse star outside hitter Polina Shemanova will join the team as an assistant coach and director of volleyball operations under second-year head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. Shemanova, who completed her career at SU last fall, is the program’s all-time leader in kills (1,845).

Shemanova will serve in the role for one season, she announced on social media.

“Having the opportunity to have Polina join our staff is incredible for our program,” Ganesharatnam said in a press release from SU Athletics. “She is an established player, an important player and one of the best, if not the best, in our history. Having her join us on the sideline is going to be so valuable for our current and future players.”

Before joining the Pro Volleyball Team in Atlanta in January, I am happy to announce that I’m sticking around at ‘Cuse for one more season. But not as a player this time, but as a coach🥹🥰🤩 I can’t wait to start! Go ‘Cuse! https://t.co/IlM194jdFR — Polina Shemanova (@pilogeaa11) June 28, 2023

Shemanova’s role will include coaching and running the day-to-day operations of the program, the release said. In her career at SU, she accrued many accolades including two American Volleyball Coaches Association all-American honorable mention honors and was named the 2018 ACC Freshman of the Year.

Many players left the program ahead of the 2022 season once Leonid Yelin, who recruited Shemanova, left for the head coaching position at Barry University. But Shemanova stayed with the program for her graduate year and will finish up her master’s degree before SU’s 2023 season.

Earlier this month, Shemanova signed her first professional contract with Team Atlanta of the newly founded Pro Volleyball Federation, which will begin play in February 2024. She’ll join the team in January.

The Orange brought in nine new players ahead of the upcoming season and came off a 2022 campaign, where they finished 11-17. Additionally, the program added Megan Kratzer, who played volleyball at High Point, as a graduate student data analyst, the release stated.