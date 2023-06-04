Luke McGee wins CRCA Co-Coach of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing head coach Luke McGee was named 2023 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Regional Co-Coach of the Year on Sunday, representing Region 3. McGee shares the honor with Texas head coach Dave O’Neill.

The Orange head coach earned Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year honors earlier in the season at the ACC Championship after the Syracuse varsity 8 won its first gold medal in program history. At the NCAA National Championship, McGee led SU to a 13th-place finish.

In McGee’s five seasons at SU, it’s received three National Championship invites and has placed second at the ACC Championship in each of the past two years.