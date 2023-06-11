Jaheem Hayles takes bronze, 3 others compete at NCAA Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse All-American Jaheem Hayles took the bronze medal in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Amanda Vestri, Paul O’Donnell and Kevin Robertson also competed in the NCAA finals for the Orange.

The Orange finished tied for 37th overall in the team standings with six points, which was fifth among schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Florida, which finished with 57 points, won the national championship.

Hayles, a first-team All-ACC selection and first-team All-American, finished with a personal record of 13.28 seconds. He was .04 seconds behind Arkansas’ Philip Lemonious, who earned gold. Houston’s De’Vion Wilson was runner-up with a time of 13.26 seconds. Hayles’ previous best of was 13.44, set in last year’s NCAA semifinal. The time is a new program record, besting Freddie Crittenden’s 13.42 mark set in 2017.

Vestri earned first-team All-American honors with her seventh-place finish in the 10,000-meter. She finished at 33:11.69, the fastest time among ACC runners. The event marked her final appearance for the Orange, where she leaves Syracuse with the program record in the women’s 5000m.

Robertson, who earned second-team All-American honors, raced in the 3000m steeplechase. She placed 12th overall with a time of 9:04.02 on Friday. In his qualifying heat two days earlier, he finished at 8.43.18 in seventh-place. O’Donnell, who raced Wednesday, took 17th in the 10,000-meter final, enough for an all-American honorable mention.