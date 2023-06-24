Jaheem Hayles wins ACC Track Athlete of the Year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse hurdler Jaheem Hayles was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday. Hayles is the first Syracuse runner to win the award since Justyn Knight in 2018.

During the indoor season, Hayles medaled in four of six events during the 60m hurdles, earning a silver medal at the ACC Indoor championships. In the outdoor season, Hayles ran a time of 13.49 at the University of Florida’s Tom Jones Invitational, ranking top 10 in the country. He also earned a bronze at the ACC Outdoor Championships finishing in 13.62-seconds. Hayles won bronze at the NCAA championships with a personal best time of 13.28.

Hayles also wrapped up two All-ACC First Team selections and two U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-America First Team honors in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Transferring from Iowa Central Community College in 2021, Hayles was the only member of Syracuse track squad to earn All-ACC honors in his first season at the D-I level. Hayles finished in 9th place at the NCAA men’s 110m hurdles, earning USTFCCCA All-America Second Team honor.